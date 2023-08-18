Paradigm dance workshop back in Rochester

A dance workshop aiming to help dancers of all abilities is coming back to Rochester tomorrow.

The Paradigm dance workshop is open to dancers ages 5 through 18.



The workshop will give dancers a unique opportunity to receive world-class training in numerous styles of dance.

“I’m hoping they take away from each other, as much as they do from the instructors. There’s such a good diverse group of dancers here that all move so differently, and they learn differently and its so inspiring to see everybody come together.” said Alice Chase, the co-founder of Paradigm.

Some of the featured choreographers have worked on tv productions like “So You Think You Can Dance”, “The Voice”, and the movie “La La Land”.

The workshop is being held at the Rochester Hilton from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.