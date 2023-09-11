Pacelli Catholic Schools remembers 9/11 victims

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been 22 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. While gone, they are certainly not forgotten.

Pacelli Catholic Schools in Austin is honoring the victims on Monday with its Field of Flags event for the second year in a row.

A prayer service was held at the Field of Flags on the school’s green space. There was also a 21-gun salute and prayer service to honor the victims.

“It just gives everybody a chance to kind of stop and reflect, and remember. Especially to educate that next generation about their place in the world and what happened on 9/11. But also it’s an opportunity for us to come together as Americans and remember that the flag is what unites us, not divides us,” said Nick McGrath, a Social Studies Teacher at Pacelli Catholic Schools who organized the event.

22 years later, Veteran Wayne Bonnes still remembers that fateful day as if it were yesterday. He wants to make sure that day is not forgotten.

“We seen it on TV literally as it happened when the planes hit the tower. I mean, just watching it on TV was a horrible experience. And I believe that the kids have to be educated, they have to know their history, and they have to be aware of current events,” said Wayne Bonnes who was attending the event for the second time.

The Field of Flags is set up by a team of volunteers. The flags will be up through Tuesday.