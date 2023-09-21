Owatonna stabbing under investigation

Owatonna Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Officers reported one person suffered stab wounds when they arrived. A Mayo ambulance transported the victim for medical attention from the scene of the incident.

According to a statement from the Owatonna Police Department, no other victims have been reported in connection to this incident. Officials state there is no threat to public safety.

Investigations are ongoing and ABC 6 will update as more information becomes available.