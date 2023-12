(ABC 6 News) – The MN Department of Transportation cameras showed a car in the median of Highway 52 north of Zumbrota, just before 5 p.m.

According to the camera view of Highway 52, it appears that a vehicle sustained front-end damage following a collision with a deer near Sherwood Trail.

The driver of the vehicle appeared to be out of the car and moving normally, according to MNDoT cameras.