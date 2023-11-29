One taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, 3 more transported by ambulance in Winona County crash involving school bus

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 62-year-old woman was taken to Gunderson Lutheran hospital early Wednesday, Nov. 29, following a crash with a school bus.

The MSP crash report states that Robin Rae Thelen of Winona was traveling eastbound on Highway 14 around 6:30 a.m. when her 2006 Buick Lucerne collided with a school bus traveling westbound near Ridge View Road in Hillside Township.

According to the MSP, the road conditions were icy and snowy.

Thelen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a 10-year-old female passenger from Goodview, Sara Jean Fennert, 46, of Winona, and Theresa Ann Fedie, 64, of Winona were all taken to Winona Health witn non-life-threatening injuries.

The MSP report states that Lewiston and Winona Ambulance services, Gunderson Air, Lewiston Fire, and the Winona County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.