One injured, issued citations after crash in Cerro Gordo County Saturday night

(ABC 6 News) – One man was injured and issued citations by deputies after rolling his vehicle in Rockwell, Iowa, Saturday night.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Dept., it happened just before 11:15 p.m.

Luke Kehret, 26 of Mason City, was driving east at a high rate of speed on Elm Street East when he lost control of his truck. The vehicle crashed into the south ditch and rolled.

Officials with the CGCSO, deputies issued Kehret citations for both failure to maintain control and careless driving.

Kehret was transported to Mercy One and treated for minor injuries.