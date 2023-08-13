One injured after driver blows through stop sign in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – One person is injured following a two-car collision in Mason City, Iowa Sunday morning.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Dept., just before 10 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the intersection of 340th St. and Raven Ave for a two vehicle crash.

Scott Shafer, 51 of Plymouth, was driving west on 340th St. when police say Shafer failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with another driver in the intersection, 60-year-old Kathy Brau of St. Olaf.

According to the CGCSO, the crash had both vehicles spinning into the ditch. Shafer was uninjured and Brau was transported North Iowa Mercy One with unknown injuries.

Shafer was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to maintain control of his vehicle.

The Plymouth EMT and Mason City Fire Dept. also assisted on scene.