One arrested in Winona County following late night gunshots

(ABC 6 News) – At around 9:21 p.m. on April 8, 2024, the Winona County Dispatched received a report of gunshots heard from inside a Lewiston, Minn., residence, according to Lewiston Police Department.

Winona County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Winona County Emergency Response Team then arrived on scene near Benson Drive. First responders evacuated residents to a secure location until responders deemed the situation safe.

After nearly four hours of negotiations, an adult man and two children exited the residence at 1:02 a.m. on April 9.

The man was then taken into custody.

Lewiston Police report no use of force by law enforcement.

No injuries were reported by Lewiston Police Department.

The arrested man will be formally charged and appear in court on April 10. LPD stated charges may include reckless discharge of a firearm and prohibited person possessing firearms.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.