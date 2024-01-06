Olmsted County sees record low unemployment rate

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Believe it or not it has been almost four years since the COVID-19 pandemic pretty much shutdown the world, and with that many lost their jobs sending unemployment numbers through the roof. But new stats show southeast Minnesota is recovering.

December 1998 was the last time Olmsted County had 1.4% unemployment rate. That record was just tied as the with the release of the November 2023 numbers.

It’s a significant change from the counties 2.2% unemployment rate in October. John Wade with Rochester Area Economic Development says this is a sign of a strong local economy.

“One of the things we recognize is we continue to have great growth in nearly every sector of this economy, creating some 5,000 jobs in 2023 alone,” said Wade.

John adds the low unemployment rate has created a completive job market that has benefited employees greatly. Employers have been offering high wages to stay competitive in the job market.

The 1.4% is also the lowest in southeast Minnesota. With counties like Winona and Houston coming in a close second at 1.5%.