Olmsted County to Participate in “Operation Green Light”

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN — In a press release on Monday, Olmsted County announced that they are participating in “Operation Green Light” for the second consecutive year.

From Monday, November 6 until Sunday, November 12, all of the lights in the Government Center Rotunda will be illuminated green to honor veterans.

“In our hearts, many of us hold a special place for the veterans we know and love. ‘Operation Green Light’ is a unique way for our community to express deep gratitude for those who have served our nation. The Olmsted County Veteran Services team is dedicated to ensuring our community’s veterans feel our unwavering support. You are valued members of our community, deserving of respect and recognition for your profound sacrifices, and we extend our heartfelt thanks,” Olmsted County Veteran Services Manager Tiffany Canfield said in the release.

The county veteran services office encourages residents to show their support for veterans, whether it’s through attending local Veteran’s Day events, adding a green light to their home or even just through expressing their gratitude to a veteran they know.

Operation Green Light began last year with the National Association of Counties as a national collaboration to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the challenges they face. In Olmsted County alone, there is an estimated 7,800 veterans, with over 5,000 of them living just in Rochester.