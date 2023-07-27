Olmsted County Fair cancels Family Night Thursday due to heat

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Fair announced on its website that it is canceling Family Night on Thursday at the fair due to the heat.

The family night event was to take place at the Grandstand.

Thursday is an ALERT DAY as a Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire ABC 6 News viewing area.

High temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-to-upper 90s. Add in the humidity, and heat indices (feel like temperatures) will range from 100° to 105°.

There is also the potential for some late day, evening thunderstorms in the 6:00 -10:00 p.m. window. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with damaging wind & large hail the primary threats.

