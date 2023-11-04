Officials warn not to eat WanaBana fruit pouches

(ABC 6 News) – The United States Food and Drug Administration advises parents and caregivers to not purchase or feed WanaBana brand apple cinnamon fruit pouches to children.

According to the FDA, these pouches may contain elevated levels of lead.

If toddlers or young children have consumed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, parents and caregivers should contact their healthcare provider about blood lead testing.

The FDA identifies that there is no safe level of lead consumption, especially in regard to children. Consumption or exposure can result in negative health effects, such as decreased IQ.

The FDA is currently investigating further.