OAKS Series: Janelle Asiedu

(ABC 6 News) – Taking things one day at a time is a saying Janelle Asiedu has lived by because each day for Janelle is a little slower than most.

“She is just slow in cognitively processing things,” Janelle’s mother said.

This made school tough for Janelle, but at home, it got worse.

“There was a lot of abuse in the home setting. Lots of chaos,” said Ms. Asiedu. “I mean the environment wasn’t good for her.”

Janelle suffered physical abuse from a family member, making it hard for her to feel normal.

“it did a lot more psychological damage to me than I can talk about,” said Janelle. “But it’s just been really hard to find out what it means to be confident and independent in myself.”

“There were moments of suicidal thoughts,” Ms. Asiedu said.

But despite all of that, Janelle excelled. With extra effort, time and dedication, Janelle got great grades and graduated from Mayo High School last spring.

“If my younger self had seen my present self, and had seen all the things I’m able to do now, I have a feeling she would not believe it,” she said through laughs.

Now a freshman with a scholarship to RCTC, it’s a new chapter for Janelle that she takes one day at a time.

I was heard, I was listened to, it was just waves and tears,” Janelle said.