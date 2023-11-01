Nottingham Panthers Design Hockey Puck in Honor of Adam Johnson

(ABC 6 NEWS) – After the freak accident that led to the death of Minnesota hockey player, Adam Johnson, his team wants to keep his spirit alive.

The Nottingham Panthers designed a hockey puck with his name and number with the team logo to remember him.

Johnson died after another player’s skate blade cut his neck over the weekend.

He was playing professionally in England.

All profits from selling the memorial puck will go to Johnson’s family in the Hibbing area.

Each puck costs about $8.50.

If you would like to purchase one, visit this link.