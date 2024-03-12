Norton attends National League of Cities conference in Washington D.C.

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is visiting Washington D.C. to attend the 2024 congressional city conference.

The annual meetings gives leaders a chance to discuss some of the most pressing issues cities currently face.

The conference will host discussions on improving infrastructure, public safety, clean energy expansion and homelessness. The summit also provides leaders with an opportunity to discover city improvement grants.

“We’re able to look at our own communities, find the issues that are pertinent here and then be able to apply for and then utilize those funds to solve our local problems,” said Norton.

The conference will be attended by nearly 3,000 city leaders and continues through March 13.