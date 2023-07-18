North Iowa Fair preps for opening day

(ABC 6 News) – In the midst of summer, we all know that means it’s fair season!

For more than 160 years, the North Iowa Fair has brought people together. Now, it’s time for a new beginning.

After declining crowds, the Fair Board says it’s time to do it for the people.

“The public is ready,” said Paul Gagnon, President of the North Iowa Fair Board. “They’ve been very disappointed over the years, and now when they come out here and see what we’ve done, I think they’re going to be really excited and say, ‘You guys did it. You’re back on. You’re back on track.'”

Rides, animals, and food from local and national vendors will be on hand.

Other things on the agenda include magician Jeff Martin, and baby Aspen and her Aussie friends.

The fair kicks off on July 19 and goes through July 23 at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City.

For more information about the Fair, CLICK HERE.