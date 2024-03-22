North Iowa Day in Des Moines

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa lawmakers celebrated north Iowa on Thursday when business and community leaders visited the capitol.

Leaders from our area spent the day connecting and sharing their legislative priorities with legislators.

They hope today’s events will remind lawmakers to keep north Iowa in mind as they finish out the legislative session.