No serious injuries after semi hits power pole in Racine

(ABC 6 News) – No serious injuries were reported after a semi truck with a tanker struck a power pole in Racine on Tuesday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 63 and 290th St. (Main Street).

An adult male driver of a Caledonia Haulers, LLC semi truck told ABC 6 News on the scene that he was traveling southbound on Highway 63 toward Iowa when the semi started to veer off the road, and when he tried to correct it, the semi slid on the grass into a power pole, snapping it in half.

He was not hurt during the crash, but said his elbows started to hurt afterwards.

There is no information on if there were any power outages as a result. MiEnergy Cooperative responded to the scene and attended to the power pole and downed power lines.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department, and Grand Meadow Police also responded to the scene.