No arrests after weekend shooting in Austin

(ABC 6 News) – Austin police are still investigating a shooting Sunday morning

According to Chief David McKichan, officers were called to the 1000 block of 9th Avenue SW at about 2:56 a.m. Dec. 10, on a report that shots may have been fired during a fight.

McKichan said some individuals fled as officers arrived, and some stayed and were questioned.

Police located multiple spent shell casings in the area, as well as a handgun on the ground under a car, but no injuries were reported following the incident.