Nicolae Miu takes the stand in his trial, says he feared for his life

(ABC 6 News) – The man at the center of the Apple River stabbing case took the stand on Tuesday in his own defense.

The defendant, Nicolae Miu, told the jury that he still has nightmares about the incident.

Miu says a friend lost his phone while tubing with Miu. When Miu went to look for the phone, he came across a group of teenagers.

The teenagers testified Miu claimed to be looking for young girls, but Miu stressed he was looking for a phone.

“I felt frustrated, I felt annoyed, they kept saying it over and over,” stated Miu.

Earlier in the day, the jury watched the sheriff’s office interrogation of Miu the night of the incident.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning, then the case will be in the hands of the jury.

