NIACC hosts career fair in Mason City

(ABC 6 News)- In Mason City on Wednesday, regional industry and businesses turned out to recruit students and job-seekers at the North Iowa Community College (NIACC) annual spring career expo.

Iowa’s unemployment rate has hovered at about 3% since August 2021, one point below the national unemployment rate, which increased to 3.9% in February of this year, meaning there are still more than 50,200 jobs available in Iowa, and the demand for workers isn’t going away.

The event was attended by both high school and college students, as well as adult community members seeking job placement through NIACC’s many job certificate programs.

More than 65 North Iowa businesses from all sectors participated in the expo.