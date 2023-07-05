Rochester, DMC team up to make ‘Equity Series’

(Destination Medical Center) – Destination Medical Center and the City of Rochester are introducing the Equity Series. The Equity Series will seek to address recent and historical events that have revealed the need for continued work on issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion in Rochester MN. The series will be hosted by DMC’s Equitable Development Coordinator Wafa Elkhalifa and the City’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director Chao Mwatela.

“The series will feature a wide range of speakers and topics,” said Wafa Elkhalifa. “The idea is to equip the Rochester community with best practices and learning opportunities from successful examples of implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion practices in other communities.”

The Equity Alliance Equity Series will be an hour-long, monthly seminar. The purpose will be to introduce diversity, equity, and inclusion best practices, build sustainable DEI community strategies, and strengthen advocacy and allyship within the Rochester community.

The series will begin on Wednesday, July 26th at noon using the Zoom platform, and will be held monthly on the fourth Wednesday. The series will be archived for later viewing on the DMC YouTube channel.

“The Equity Series is open to everyone, as all of us impact communities in the everyday decisions that we make,” stated City of Rochester DEI Director Chao Mwatela. “For example, this could include Rochester community and organizational leaders, DEI leaders and practitioners, educators, and policymakers.”

The Equity Series is free to view.