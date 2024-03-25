New Minnesota Cannabis Expungement Board director begins duties

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday, the new director for the Minnesota Cannabis Expungement Board began his new role.

James Rowader previously served as a director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and was a Minneapolis city attorney before being appointed by Governor Tim Walz in in February.

The Cannabis Expungement Board reviews eligible felony and misdemeanor-level cannabis-related convictions and determines if they are eligible for expungement.