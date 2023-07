(ABC 6 News) – The town of Eyota has a new bank opening up on Monday, July 24.

According to the city’s Facebook page, Foresight Bank will be opening a branch at Bennett’s Eyota Market.

The town has not had one and people are expressing their excitement on social media.

The bank will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On Saturdays, it will be open beginning at 9 a.m. and close at noon.