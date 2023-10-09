NerdinOut Con wraps up for the weekend at Mayo Civic Center

(ABC 6 News) – NerdinOut Con has wrapped up for the weekend on Sunday at Mayo Civic Center, drawing hundreds of people to partake in the event.

Rochester’s take on Comic-Con had something for everyone with things like guest speaker panels, collectibles, an arcade alley, and even face painting.

There were also vintage comics, old-school video games, and prints and sketches from some well-known artists.

The event took place all weekend, with different activities on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.