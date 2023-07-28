Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 63 Friday morning

(ABC 6 News) – Just before 7:00 a.m., Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reporting a crash on Highway 63 just north of the Rochester International Airport (RST).

Multiple Mayo Clinic ambulances and first responders from the Minnesota State Patrol, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

An ABC 6 News reporter on scene said two vehicles were involved.

The crash is causing some traffic slow downs, but no major backups.

There is no immediate information on any potential injuries.

ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.