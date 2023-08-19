Multiple counties under heat advisory; Rochester Public Transit offering “a cool place to be”

(ABC 6 News) – To help deal with the heat advisory in the area, Rochester Public Transit is offering free bus rides to help people stay cool.

RPT officials are inviting those who need to escape the heat for health or safety reasons to ride any route without paying a fare.

It’s known as “A Cool Place to Be” and the policy will be in effect until 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials are asking the public to be cautious of which routes they are getting on and to avoid buses deemed “not in service”.

In a press release from RPT, officials say “Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.”

Health officials want to remind the public to drink plenty of water and never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.