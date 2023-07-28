Multiple animals give birth Friday at the Miracle of Birth Center at Olmsted County Fair

(ABC 6 News) – Friday was a busy day at the Miracle of Birth Center at the Olmsted County Fair.

At 10:15 a.m., a male calf named Merle was born and a pig had given birth to more than a dozen piglets. In addition, another pig went into labor and one of the four pigs has yet to go into labor. In contrast to Friday’s birth numbers, on Thursday only one chick was hatched.

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, here are the animals born at the fair:

Monday, July 24 –

Eight chicks

Tuesday, July 25 –

Four goats (kids) at 1 a.m.

One bull calf at 4:30 a.m.

Two chicks

One bull calf at 5:35 p.m.

One bull calf at 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26 –

Three chicks

17 piglets at 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 27 –

One chick

The Birth Center is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will close Saturday night. The fair runs until Sunday.