(ABC 6 News) – While many say goodbye to a few of the summer fairs this weekend, the Mower County Fair is just getting started with its official start on Tuesday.

According to its website, carnival passes are on sale now.

There will be many performances and events, including the Jurassic Kingdom Lockdown for visitors to enjoy.

There will also be an exotic petting zoo this year.

