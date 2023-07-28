Mower County Administrator rescinds resignation

(ABC 6 News) – After announcing her resignation last month, Mower County Administrator Trish Harren has decided to stay in her position.

She originally chose to step down so she could move closer to her family up north, accepting a county administrator position in Kittson County.

While helping the county transition to her leaving, they experienced some issues when interviewing for her replacement, forcing them to put the search on hold.

It was in that moment Harren realized she didn’t want to leave Mower County.

“It really was like a grieving process. I just realized how connected I am to this community and realized that I have family here too,” said Harren.

Earlier this year, Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik threatened to sue Harren after she shared details of his PTSD diagnosis, claiming she violated his privacy.

This all came after Sandvik was accused of drinking on the job, which an independent investigation later confirmed.

Despite this, Harren tells us her relationship with Sandvik did not influence her decision to resign, or to rescind that resignation.