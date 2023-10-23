Motorcyclist dies in crash in Wabasha county Sunday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) – One man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Wabasha County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 36-year-old Lakeville man was driving his motorcycle west on Highway 60 when it left the road near County Road 13.

The victim’s name is not being released by law enforcement at this time.

More information is expected to be released Monday morning at 8 a.m.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Ambulance, Lake City Fire Dept., and Wabasha Ambulance assisted at the scene.