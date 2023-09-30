Motorcyclist airlifted after crash Saturday morning in Worth County

(ABC 6 News) – A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital Saturday morning after crashing in Worth County.

According to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:12 a.m. on Highway 9 and Ulmus Ave.

The motorcyclist was airlifted by Air Med, resulting in the highway being shut down for a brief period of time, according to WCSO.

The motorcyclist was injured in the crash, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update it when more information becomes available to us.