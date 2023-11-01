Motor home fire at Kwik Trip in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A motor home caught fire at the Kwik Trip on Commercial Drive and 48 Street at 1:17 p.m., according to the Rochester Fire Department.

According to first responders on scene, there was a possible explosion inside a mobile home at the gas station, which two residents and a bystander put out with a fire extinguisher.

The two residents were transported via Mayo Clinic Ambulance with burns, according to responders on scene.

