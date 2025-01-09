Morgenstern Trial Day 2: More witnesses describe extent of alleged relationship between former RPD officer and high schooler

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Three more witnesses took the stand in the trial against Timothy Morgenstern, a former RPD officer and RPS speech coach accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The first witness, a friend of the alleged victim, testified about her knowledge of the supposed relationship.

She claimed she helped write messages to Morgenstern, in response to flirty messages the alleged victim told her about.

However, the friend admitted during cross examination that she was never shown any messages or explicit photos or videos from Morgenstern.

The second witness was a former John Marshall student who was part of the speech team alongside the victim at the time.

She described how she had come forward to the speech team’s head coach with concerns about the alleged relationship.

She claimed to have seen Morgenstern and the alleged victim standing particularly close to each other while the team was working the concession stand at a John Marshall basketball game.

Finally, the third witness was the head speech coach, Morgenstern’s superior.

She testified that after the student had come forward with those concerns, she spoke with both Morgenstern and the alleged victim together over the phone, both of whom expressed no discomfort or inappropriateness in their relationship.

However, several weeks later, she said Morgenstern had approached her separately to express feeling uncomfortable with the alleged victim’s attempts to reach out in the early hours of the morning, while Morgenstern was working as a police officer.

It was at this point, the witness said, she began to take over as the alleged victim’s speech coach.

The head coach’s testimony also included discussing messages she had received from the alleged victim over two years later.

At this time, the witness said the alleged victim had quit the speech team and they were no longer communicating with each other.

According to the witness, the two then ran into each other in public in August of 2024, after which the alleged victim began messaging her through multiple social media apps, some of which included calling the witness names, using vulgar language, and even telling her not to come to court.

The witness said these comments had made her fear for her safety.

Her testimony is set to continue Thursday morning.