Trial begins for former RPD officer accused of sexual conduct with a minor

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, jury selection began for the trial of a former Rochester police officer.

Timothy Morgenstern faces several charges, including sexual conduct with a minor.

Related: Former RPD officer and coach charged with criminal sexual conduct, soliciting child pornography

Related: Former RPD officer’s sexual conduct trial opens with motions on evidence

The charges stem from Morgenstern’s time as a speech coach with Rochester Public Schools.

During this time, Morgenstern allegedly solicited photos and videos of a sexual nature featuring minors.

One minor also claims Morgenstern invited her to his home, and the two had sex.

Morgenstern has pleaded not guilty to all charges.