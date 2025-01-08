Jury hears from alleged victim in trial against former RPD officer

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The trial for a former RPD officer and public school speech coach is officially underway.

RELATED: Trial begins for former RPD officer accused of sexual conduct with a minor

Timothy Morgenstern faces two conducts of criminal sexual conduct and one charge of using a minor for pornographic material, and on Tuesday, jurors heard the first testimony from the alleged victim.

The court heard the opening statements from both sides on Tuesday afternoon, with each painting a different picture of the circumstances.

The state laid out their case, alleging an inappropriate relationship between Morgenstern and a high schooler from John Marshall.

The defense, on the other hand, claimed the evidence in the trial was created by an “unfortunately troubled teenage girl.”

Following opening statements, the first witness took the stand where the alleged victim described multiple instances of conversations on Snapchat with Morgenstern, allegedly becoming more intimate over time, which eventually led to the two having sex.

That testimony also included a description of Morgenstern’s house that photographs shown to the jury appeared to match.

The state will continue its questioning on Wednesday morning.