More than 400 DWI arrests made in Minnesota over Thanksgiving weekend

Amid the extra DWI enforcement campaign, more than 400 DWI arrests were made across Minnesota over the Thanksgiving weekend, many of which were made in Olmsted County.

(ABC 6 News) – Amid the extra DWI enforcement campaign, more than 400 DWI arrests were made across Minnesota over the Thanksgiving weekend, many of which were made in Olmsted County.

In total, 409 arrests were made across the state.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to share the details of four arrests that were made in the area.

One of these involved a 27-year-old driver who was spotted driving erratically. After being pulled over, the sheriff’s office notes that the driver was drunk. The driver was later found to be nearly three times the legal limit, and now faces a DWI charge.