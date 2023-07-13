MnDOT seeks feedback on Rochester intersection improvements

(ABC 6 News) – The Highway 14 and Broadway Avenue intersection in Rochester will undergo improvements in 2027, and the project team is seeking feedback from community members, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The project will span west and east on Hwy 14 from 4th Ave. SW to 3rd Ave. SE and north and south from 9th St. SE to the access points north of 14th St. SW. Portions of the project will include reconstruction, which is the process of removing and replacing materials of the road.

MnDOT is looking into the changes below to reduce crashes and improve crossings for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Alter some or all turning lanes

Reduce speeding, especially on Broadway Avenue

Resurface Broadway Avenue to 9th St. SE

Adjust crosswalks and install new sidewalks/trails

Upgrade ADA facilities

Replace traffic signal

Improve lighting

Every day, almost 50,000 vehicles use this intersection.

MnDOT is seeking community members to share their experiences through a comment map found on the project website. The survey will close Aug. 27.