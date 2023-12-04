MN DNR announces largest single capture of invasive carp in state history

Officials with the Minnesota Dept. of Natural Resources are announcing that they have launched the biggest single capture of invasive carp in state history.

The office partnered with the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources to remove around 323 carp from the Mississippi River, including 296 silver carp, 23 grass carp, and four bighead carp.

The fight to keep this invasive species out of Minnesota dates back to the 1970s when the species escaped into the Mississippi River in Arkansas.

They compete with native species and can even jump out of the water, which poses a risk to boaters.