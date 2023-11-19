Missing person alert issued for 12-year-old Fridley boy

(ABC 6 News) – The Fridley Police Dept. is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy who left his home last Sunday.

Corwin Panasuk left his Fridley home around 5 p.m. on Nov. 14 and did not return.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Panasuk has been spotted in the Blaine and Spring Lake Park area.

If you have seen Panasuk or know where he is, you are urged to call 911 or the Fridley Police Dept. via Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212.