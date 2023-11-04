Missing person alert for Itasca County man Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing man out of Itasca County on Saturday.

According to the Minn. BCA, 40-year-old John Derrick was last seen on Friday leaving a home off of River Road in Jacobson, Minn.

Credit: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehnsion

Derrick was wearing camouflage overalls, non-insulated rubber boots, and a baseball hat.

The BCA also notes that Derrick does not have a phone on him/

If you see Derrick, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office says to not make contact with him and call the Sheriff’s Office directly at 218-326-3477.