Missing 19-year-old from Goodhue Co. believed to be “in immediate danger”

(ABC 6 News) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old girl who law enforcement officials believe “is in immediate danger.”

According to the GCSO, 19-year-old Lauryn Tchida was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 26 and has not been in contact with anyone in her family since that day. The sheriff’s office also notes that Tchida’s phone has not been active and she has not checked into any of her social media accounts.

Tchida was last seen getting into a black SUV outside of the Booth Brown House on the 1400 block of Como Ave. in St. Paul, Minn.

Officials say they believe Tchida is in immediate danger.

Her family is noted to have recently located her purse, which GCSO officials say, “increases their worry as it is unlike her to be without her belongings.”

The 19-year-old is from the Goodhue County area and attended Cannon Falls High School, according to the GCSO.

Tchida is described as a white female, 5’4″, around 150 pounds, medium build, blonde hair and blue eyes. She also is reported to have multiple scars on her arms and legs.

You are asked to call the St. Paul Police Dept. at 651-291-111 if you have any information about Tchida.