Misleading Trump ad claims Reynold’s endorsement

(ABC 6 News) – You may have already seen it during our commercial breaks.

A pro-Donald Trump campaign advertisement has started to raise some eyebrows after it appeared to use older soundbites implying a potentially overestimated amount of support from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds recently called the advertisement misleading.

“He’s using me to mislead Iowans as if I’m endorsing him. And I want to be clear you know, I supported President Trump in 2016, I voted for him. I supported him in 2020, I agreed with his policies,” confirmed Reynolds. “But it’s a different day, it’s a different time.”

Reynolds has already endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, breaking a long-standing tradition of Iowan neutrality.

The endorsement led to severeal critical posts made by Trump on social media, referring to Reynolds as “the nation’s most unpopular governor.”

ABC 6 News reached out to the Trump campaign for a response to Reynolds comment, but have yet to hear back as of Dec. 21 10 p.m. broadcast.