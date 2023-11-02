Minnesota’s Firearms Deer Hunting Opener set for Saturday

(ABC 6 NEWS) – Minnesota’s Firearms Deer Hunting Opener is this Saturday.

It’s an annual tradition for families and friends. More than 400,000 hunters are expected to take part.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants you to know about their deer hunting plan tool.

It walks you through getting the right license, CWD requirements for your zone, how to process your deer, and tips on safety.

All of that information can be viewed here.

On ABC 6 NEWS Good Morning on Friday, our Sydney Zatz will be covering opening day.