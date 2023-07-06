Minnesota Zoo Treetop Trail to open soon

(ABC 6 News) – Guests at the Minnesota Zoo will soon be able to enjoy some new views!

Zoo officials announced that the Treetop Trail will open on Friday, July 28. Public and private events will be held throughout opening weekend.

The walking trail is about 1.25 miles long and takes you up to 32 feet above the ground on the repurposed monorail track which was retired in 2013, and will offer a breath-taking view of the Zoo and animals below.

The trail will provide a year-round and accessible journey into nature for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

“The Treetop Trail marks a new chapter for the Minnesota Zoo,” said Minnesota Zoo Director and Foundation President John Frawley. “As we look ahead to the Zoo’s next 45 years, the Treetop Trail is a major step in furthering connections to nature and animals in an accessible and immersive way.”

Planning for the trail began in June 2018 and a ceremonial ground breaking was held in April 2022.

“Thanks to the full support from our Boards, legislative and government champions, as well as the philanthropic community, we have secured $39 million in public and private partnership to support this transformational project,” said Frawley.

To learn more about the Minnesota Zoo’s Treetop Trail, CLICK HERE.