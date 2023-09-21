Minnesota Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on petition to keep Trump off ballot

(KSTP) – The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a petition to keep former President Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot.

The petition filed by a group of bipartisan Minnesota voters last week points to a clause under the 14th Amendment that cites the former president’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021 and his claims of election fraud.

RELATED: Minnesota voters petition state Supreme Court to block Trump from 2024 ballot

The clause states anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” shall not be able to hold public office.

One of the questions that will likely be debated in court is whether the clause can be applied if a candidate has not been convicted of an insurrection in a criminal case. The lawsuit argues engaging in an insurrection does “not require previous conviction.”

Arguments are set for Nov. 2.

The plaintiffs include former Minnesota Secretary of State Joan Growe, former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Paul Anderson, and former Steele County GOP Co-Chair David Thul. The Republican Party of Minnesota has stepped in as the respondent for the case.