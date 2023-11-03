Minnesota Supreme Court hears arguments Thursday in case that would remove Trump from state ballots

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(KSTP) – Justices on the Minnesota State Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday morning on a case challenging whether former President Donald Trump can appear on the ballot in the state next November.

The Associated Press reports justices appeared skeptical of the argument that states can block Trump from appearing on the ballot.

Justices sharply questioned an attorney representing the plaintiffs in Minnesota who had sued to keep Trump from the ballot. Their lawsuit invoked the rarely used “insurrection” clause of the U.S. Constitution to argue he should be barred from appearing on the ballot.

Attorneys representing former President Trump asked the state Supreme Court to dismiss the case.

The effort is led by a group of voters, who filed the legal challenge in September and argue that Trump is disqualified from public office under what’s called the insurrection clause, which is a part of the 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

This is the first time the clause is being invoked to try and disqualify a president from running for office again. The case in Minnesota went straight to the state Supreme Court.

A similar argument is also being made this week in Colorado. As previously reported by the Associated Press, the two cases were organized by separate liberal organizations.

Depending on what happens, the cases could end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump says this is another move from Democrats to derail his attempt to reclaim his old job, as he still holds a significant lead over other Republican candidates in a crowded primary. His former lawyers argue the attack on the capitol was not an insurrection.

