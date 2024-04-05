Minnesota State Patrol ramps up distracted driving enforcement

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(KSTP) – Extra enforcement focusing on distracted driving is rolling out on Minnesota roads this month as troopers hope to save lives.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, over the last few years distracted driving contributed to 1 in 11 crashes.

Also, following a couple years of improvements, the number of serious injuries and deaths connected to distracted driving increased in 2023 — that includes a 50% spike in deadly crashes.

Now, law enforcement from all agencies across the state will be part of DPS’s Distracted Driving Extra Enforcement and Awareness Campaign in the month of April.

“This is everybody’s own responsibility out there and it’s just common sense,” Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Jill Frankfurth said.

Frankfurth says that while enforcement and ticketing will be a major focus of this campaign, education is just as important.

“We need to slow down, we need to put away those distractions, don’t be impaired while you’re driving, and then always wear your seatbelt,” Frankfurth said.

Minnesota’s hands-free cellphone law has been in place since 2019. DPS’s website provides more information about the dangers of this behavior and how best to drive distraction-free.