Minnesota Secretary of State concerned over AI and elections

(ABC 6 News) – Artificial intelligence seems to be growing at lightning speed a pace at which some are cautioning could be too fast too soon. AI took center stage in the nation’s capital Wednesday as Minnesota’s Secretary of State testified on how it could influence our election.

“Given the stakes of our democracy we cannot afford to wait,” said Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

“I feel like it could probably mess up stuff,” said Abigail Zahn of Kasson, Minn.

Politicians and voters expressed concern on artificial intelligence.

“I try not use it just cause I don’t want. Yeah I don’t trust it,” said Zahn.

Senators including Amy Klobuchar introduced the Protect Elections from Deceptive AI Act a few months ago. On Wednesday she and other lawmakers heard from experts on elections and technology to see if legislation does need to be made to address a growing concern in America.

“In the wrong hands it could really distort reality. And that’s what I think we are really up against,” said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Simon testified in front of the Rules and Administration Committee on Wednesday. He says AI isn’t a new threat to elections, but it is an amplifier of existing challenges.

“And what I’m talking about really is misinformation and disinformation about elections, about the rules, about voting,” said Sec. Simon.

During the hearing, Secretary Simon gave an example in the hearing that people have asked AI simple Minnesota election questions and received incorrect information.

“Now was that intentional misdirection?” Simons added. “Probably not. Still, it is a danger to voters who may get bad information about critical election rules.”

Legal tech expert and vice president of vLex Damien Riehl says content AI could create both false information and images to sway voters.

“Maybe somebody could create misinformation campaigns perhaps on social media. To be able to create a who bunch of brand-new unique content the is misinformation,” said Riehl.

Riehl also said legal action could be taken against AI companies and the user. But Simon says action needs to happen now.

“All of us who touch the election process must be watchful and proactive. Especially as the 2024 president contest approaches,” said Simon.

Senator Klobuchar noted in the hearing that legislation to combat AI already has bipartisan support and she hopes to get something passed by the end of the year.