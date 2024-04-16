Minnesota house moves to eliminate subminimum wage

(ABC 6 News) – A bill is making its way through the Minnesota Legislature that would ensure people with disabilities are paid equally for their work.

Those in favor of HF 4392 say it’s a step towards equality, while opponents say it will do more harm than good.

But no matter which side people are on when it comes to pay, they all agree it’s important to step up and help those with disabilities in our communities.

PossAbilites in Rochester provides people with disabilities a chance to be a part of the community.

“We have superstars that do this work, they are tremendous, it’s error free. They can do a quarter million tubes, but it’s minimum wage or above,” said Susan Mackert the executive director of PossAbilities.

PossAbilities’ busy bees label vials and tubes for Mayo Clinic, but making much more than others with disabilities under the subminimum wage program, or 14c.

The program allows employers to pay less than minimum wage to people with disabilities. PossAbilities doesn’t follow that program.

“Different agencies have different feeling towards it, and I understand that; but for PossAbilities, we moved away from it because we felt that jobs that our individuals were doing really did merit at least minimum wage payment,” said Mackert.

The new bill would do-away with the subminimum wage program starting in 2028, meaning everyone would have to meet minimum wage guidelines. But some are worried it will have a negative impact.

“The bill ended up taking away an option that would’ve been a first step in order to build towards if not independence to being able to excel at something, to achieve,” Rep. Duane Quam (R-Byron).

Quam says the subminimum wage helps people with disabilities get their foot in the door and worries higher cost of employment will take that opportunity way.

“You have to have the different options and choices to be able to give opportunities over a broader spectrum,” said Quam.

But Rep. Kim Hicks (DFL-Rochester) says it’s about equality.

“In committee, when we heard about subminimum wage, was a young man who was being paid seven cents an hour at his in-center job and he says ‘do you think I’m worth more than seven cents an hour?’ and for me that’s a hard ‘yes,'” said Hicks.

But at the end of day everyone wants to see people with disabilities with a smile on their faces and a feeling of purpose.

“We have employees that feel they are part of the medical community in Rochester and that they are in fact helping people,” said Mackert.

The bill with amendments was pass in the Minnesota House 69-62 and has been sent back to the Senate where its version passed 59-9 at the beginning of the month.